Billboard Hot 100: “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Becomes Nicki Minaj’s First Solo Chart-Topper

“Super Freaky Girl” debuts at #1 thanks to strong opening week sales and streams.

Nicki Minaj just added another achievement to her already-iconic resume: a solo Billboard Hot 100 #1.

Her new single “Super Freaky Girl” debuts atop the all-genre chart this week, earning its label as the hottest song in America. “Super Freaky Girl” posted big sales and streaming numbers, as well as solid radio interest, en route to the top of the chart.

The artist had previously reached the top of the chart as part of collaborations (“Say So” with Doja Cat and “TROLLZ” with 6ix9ine), but “Super Freaky Girl” is her first solo release to hit #1.

The balance of this week’s Top 5 is as follows:

2) Harry Styles – As It Was
3) Lizzo – About Damn Time
4) Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL
5) Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

