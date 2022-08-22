in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Officially Earns 90.4 Million Views in First 24 Hours

It’s the biggest BLACKPINK video launch ever — and the #3 debut among all artists.

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom video screenshot | YG Entertainment/Interscope

In a development that should surprise no one, BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” made a major opening-day splash on YouTube.

According to official data from the platform, the music video amassed 90.4 million views during its first twenty-four hours. The count ranks as a new high mark for BLACKPINK, surpassing the 86.3 million achieved by the group’s “How You Like That.”

The figure, moreover, ranks as the #3 music video launch by any artist. Only BTS’ “Butter” (108.2 million) and “Dynamite” (101.1 million) generated more opening-day views.

As previously reported by Headline Planet, “Pink Venom” also attracted massive early interest on YouTube and iTunes. It is additionally attracting pre-impact airplay at mainstream US radio.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

