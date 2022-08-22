Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Rosa Linn’s Eurovision standout “SNAP” continues to gain traction at US radio. The song earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board.

“SNAP” won support from another 14 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

Each added by 12 stations, Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” and Fitz & The Tantrums’ “Sway” tie for second. Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” lands in fourth with 11 adds.

With 8 pickups each, John Legend’s “All She Wanna Do,” Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” and Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” tie for fifth.

Parmalee’s “Take My Name” (7 adds, 8th-most), Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (6 adds, 9th-most), Alec Benjamin’s “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie) complete this week’s Top 10 (well, 11).