Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“SNAP” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

SNAP - Eurovision video screenshot | Columbia

Rosa Linn’s Eurovision standout “SNAP” continues to gain traction at US radio. The song earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board.

“SNAP” won support from another 14 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

Each added by 12 stations, Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” and Fitz & The Tantrums’ “Sway” tie for second. Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” lands in fourth with 11 adds.

With 8 pickups each, John Legend’s “All She Wanna Do,” Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” and Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” tie for fifth.

Parmalee’s “Take My Name” (7 adds, 8th-most), Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (6 adds, 9th-most), Alec Benjamin’s “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie) complete this week’s Top 10 (well, 11).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

