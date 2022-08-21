in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Weeknd, FLETCHER, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled Songs Top 50

“Super Freaky Girl” debuts on this week’s pop chart.

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl lyric video screenshot | @tillavision Animation | YouTube

Nicki Minaj’s buzzy “Super Freaky Girl” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #45, the new single makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. “Super Freaky Girl” received 1,120 spins during the August 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 876.

— As “Super Freaky Girl” hits the Top 40, several songs make moves just below the chart. The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” FLETCHER’s “Becky’s So Hot,” Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito (featuring Chencho Corleone),” and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” officially earn Top 50 positions.

Played 481 times during the tracking week (+313), “Die For You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #53 last week.

Up fourteen places, “Becky’s So Hot” earns #48 with 200 spins (+99).

“Me Porto Bonito” and “STAYING ALIVE” also received exactly 200 spins, but as they posted lower airplay gains, they lose the Mediabase tiebreaker. “Me Porto Bonito” rises three places to #49 (with a spin gain of 31), while “STAYING ALIVE” rises a spot to #50 (with a gain of 20).

bad bunnybecky's so hotchencho corleonedie for youdj khaledDrakefletcherliil babyme porto bonitonicki minajstaying alivesuper freaky girlthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” Top 30

Team Mysterio vs. Team The Miz Matchup Scheduled For August 28 “Celebrity Family Feud”