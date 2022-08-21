Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Weeknd, FLETCHER, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled Songs Top 50

Nicki Minaj’s buzzy “Super Freaky Girl” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #45, the new single makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. “Super Freaky Girl” received 1,120 spins during the August 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 876.

— As “Super Freaky Girl” hits the Top 40, several songs make moves just below the chart. The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” FLETCHER’s “Becky’s So Hot,” Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito (featuring Chencho Corleone),” and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” officially earn Top 50 positions.

Played 481 times during the tracking week (+313), “Die For You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #53 last week.

Up fourteen places, “Becky’s So Hot” earns #48 with 200 spins (+99).

“Me Porto Bonito” and “STAYING ALIVE” also received exactly 200 spins, but as they posted lower airplay gains, they lose the Mediabase tiebreaker. “Me Porto Bonito” rises three places to #49 (with a spin gain of 31), while “STAYING ALIVE” rises a spot to #50 (with a gain of 20).