Team Mysterio vs. Team The Miz Matchup Scheduled For August 28 “Celebrity Family Feud”

They have feuded in a WWE ring, and on August 28, they will renew their rivalry on ABC television.

Per official listings, that night’s “Celebrity Family Feud” will feature Team Mysterio vs. Team The Miz. The network has not yet shared specific rosters or charity details, but given that Rey Mysterio and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin each have family members in the public eye, there will surely be some other familiar faces in the “Celebrity Family Feud” studio.

As is customary, the episode will also feature a second matchup. Listings confirm that to be a sports-based feud, as Team Kurt Warner will take on Team Orel Hershiser.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.