Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” Top 30

“Wasted On You” and “Bad Decisions” rise to new highs on the pop chart.

Morgan Wallen’s country crossover “Wasted For You” and Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s collaborative “Bad Decisions” both enter new regions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The former officially joins the Top 25, while the latter moves into the Top 30.

— Credited with 2,768 spins during the August 14-20 tracking period, “Wasted On You” rises two spots to #25. This week’s spin count includes a week-over-week gain of 405.

— Up five spots from last week’s mark, “Bad Decisions” earns a new peak of #29 on the pop chart. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,146, besting last week’s sum by 823.

