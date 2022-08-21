Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lizzo, Yung Gravy, Future Songs Top 20

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” enjoys another big gain at pop radio, securing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Played 7,109 times during the August 14-20 tracking period, “Bad Habit” jumps three places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a substantial 1,629.

— As “Bad Habit” enters the Top 15, Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money),” and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” move into the Top 20.

Up five places, “2 Be Loved” takes #18 with 4,372 spins (+1,025).

Credited with 4,324 plays (+766), “Betty” rises two spots to #19.

“Wait For U” also rises two places, in its case moving from #22 to #20. It posted a tracking period play count of 3,623 (+148).