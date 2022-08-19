Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, 2nd Week Atop Pop Chart

On the heels of reaching #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” is headed for the throne at a different format.

The hit single is on track to reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

With two days remaining in the August 14-20 tracking period, “Sunroof” has a solid lead on the building/real-time chart. It should have no trouble retaining that lead as the chart goes final.

“Sunroof” will concurrently retain its spot atop the pop chart, extending its reign to two weeks.