in TV News

Charli D’Amelio Scheduled For Upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” Taping

The social media sensation will film her episode in early September.

Charli D'Amelio receives an impressive like count for her new bikini pictures on Instagram | Via @charlidamelio

As fall approaches, daytime talk shows are beginning to plan their upcoming seasons. For “The Drew Barrymore Show,” those plans include an appearance by Charli D’Amelio.

According to the 1iota ticketing website, the social media sensation will film an appearance at the September 7 taping. That day’s taping will also include an appearance by Danny DeVito.

It is important to stress that September 7 is the taping date. No date has yet been confirmed for the actual broadcast, though such listings should emerge in the very near future.

Others set to tape upcoming “Drew” appearances include John Boyega, Lena Dunham, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Regina Hall, Susan Sarandon, Serena Williams, and Tyler Perry.

charli d'ameliothe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song