Charli D’Amelio Scheduled For Upcoming “Drew Barrymore Show” Taping

As fall approaches, daytime talk shows are beginning to plan their upcoming seasons. For “The Drew Barrymore Show,” those plans include an appearance by Charli D’Amelio.

According to the 1iota ticketing website, the social media sensation will film an appearance at the September 7 taping. That day’s taping will also include an appearance by Danny DeVito.

It is important to stress that September 7 is the taping date. No date has yet been confirmed for the actual broadcast, though such listings should emerge in the very near future.

Others set to tape upcoming “Drew” appearances include John Boyega, Lena Dunham, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Regina Hall, Susan Sarandon, Serena Williams, and Tyler Perry.