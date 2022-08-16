Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to topping the Mediabase rhythmic add board, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 67 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Picked up by 43 stations, Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” lands in third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 29 slots Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in fourth. Credited with 27 adds, Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (23 adds, 6th-most), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” (22 adds, 7th-most), Kane Brown’s “Grand” (15 adds, 8th-most), Huddy’s “All The Things I Hate About You” (14 adds, 9th-most), Anees’ “Sun and Moon” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).