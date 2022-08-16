in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Super Freaky Girl” earns the top spot on the pop radio add board.

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl lyric video screenshot | @tillavision Animation | YouTube

In addition to topping the Mediabase rhythmic add board, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 67 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Picked up by 43 stations, Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” lands in third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 29 slots Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in fourth. Credited with 27 adds, Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (23 adds, 6th-most), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” (22 adds, 7th-most), Kane Brown’s “Grand” (15 adds, 8th-most), Huddy’s “All The Things I Hate About You” (14 adds, 9th-most), Anees’ “Sun and Moon” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

benny blancobtsharry styleslizzonicki minajrosa linnsnoop doggsuper freaky girl

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Songs By Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg, Jax, Sia, Aespa Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio