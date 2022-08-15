Songs By Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg, Jax, Sia, Aespa Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Mediabase’s pop radio airplay chart welcomes four new arrivals this week, as Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions,” Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” Sia’s “Unstoppable,” and Aespa’s “Life’s Too Short” all earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Bad Decisions” joins this week’s listing at #34. The song received 1,323 spins during the August 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 935.

Up twenty-two spots, “Victoria’s Secret” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The song posted a tracking period play count of 904 (+763).

Credited with 789 spins (+223), “Unstoppable” rises three spots to #39.

The recipient of 697 spins (-229), “Life’s Too Short” ascends one spot to #40.