Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

A nail-biter of a pop radio adds race ends in favor of Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret.”

Picked up by 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the immensely buzzy song earns first place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” follows as a very close second. The new collaboration landed at 51 stations.

Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” follows in third place with 32 pickups, while an add count of 28 positions Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” in fourth. A new playlist pickup for 25 stations, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” takes fifth on the Mediabase add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kane Brown’s “Grand” (23 adds, 6th-most), Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (21 adds, 7th-most), Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” (18 adds, 8th-most), Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (17 adds, 9th-most), and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (14 adds, 10th-most).