in Music News

Sofia Carson Reaches New Peak Of #4 On Emerging Artists Chart Amid Success Of “Purple Hearts” Soundtrack

Sofia Carson enjoys a big week on the Billboard charts.

Sofia Carson - Come Back Home piano version video screenshot | Hollywood Records

When one refers to Sofia Carson as a principal of the hit Netflix film “Purple Hearts,” they are not overstating her involvement.

In addition to starring in the film, Carson serves as an executive producer. She additionally represents the sole performer — and lead songwriter — for the film’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack enjoyed impressive activity in conjunction with the release of the film, yielding some Billboard chart achievements for Carson.

Notably, Carson earns a new peak of #4 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

In terms of achievements for the recording, tracks “Come Back Home” (#26), “I Didn’t Know” (#40), and “I Hate The Way” (#47) each debut on the Digital Song Sales chart. The full soundtrack album, meanwhile, takes #52 on the all-genre Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while debuting at #7 on the Soundtracks listing.

purple heartssofia carson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson, Lauren Spencer-Smith Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)