Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Appear For Interviews On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The episode also features Kate McKinnon and Jon Pardi.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1696 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In the coming days, projects involving Lili Reinhart and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will both launch on Netflix. Reinhart appears in the new film “Look Both Ways,” while Ramakrishnan stars in the eagerly anticipated third season of “Never Have I Ever.”

To support the upcoming launches, both women appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Reinhart and Ramakrishnan appear as interview guests on the episode, joining a lineup that also features a chat with Kate McKinnon and a performance by Jon Pardi.

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lili Reinhart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1696 — Pictured: Musical guest Jon Pardi performs on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

