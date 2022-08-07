Steve Lacy, Lauren Spencer-Smith Songs Earn Top 25 Rankings At Pop Radio; Kane Brown, Lizzo, Ellie Goulding & Big Sean Top 30

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” makes another massive rise on the Mediabase pop radio chart, rocketing into the format’s Top 25. Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” also moves into that region.

Played 3,447 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “Bad Habit” jumps fourteen spots to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,121, which ranks as the pop format’s #2 gain for the week. Only Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” added more spins.

Up one spot, “Flowers” takes #25 with 2,940 spins (+137).

— As “Bad Habit” and “Flowers” hit the Top 25, Kane Brown’s “Grand,” Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” and Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” go Top 30.

Credited with 2,000 spins (+976), “Grand” rises eleven spots to #28.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “2 Be Loved” rockets onto this week’s listing at #29. The new Lizzo single received 1,834 spins (+1,103).

Up four places, “Easy Lover” takes #30 with a spin count of 1,788 (+343).