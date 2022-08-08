in Hot On Social

Addy Kate Davis Looks Gorgeous In New Bikini Pictures, Scores Massive Engagement On Instagram

Addy Kate’s bikini post has already amassed over 70K likes.

Addy Kate looks beautiful in new bikini shots on Instagram (via @addy_kate)

Social media star Addy Kate Davis routinely scores solid engagement for her Instagram posts. Her latest post, however, has greatly eclipsed that typical standard.

Posted over the weekend, the three-picture gallery has already amassed over 71K likes and 220 comments on the platform. The post has also driven overall interest in the influencer, with her follower count spiking by several thousand on Sunday alone.

Her follower count now stands at over 104K.

Granted, it takes only a quick look at the gallery to see why it is resonating. Rocking a Blackbough Swim bikini, Addy looks stunningly beautiful in each of the three shots.

An embed of the high-impact bikini gallery follows. Other recent Addy Kate Instagram posts also follow:

addy kate

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Steve Lacy, Lauren Spencer-Smith Songs Earn Top 25 Rankings At Pop Radio; Kane Brown, Lizzo, Ellie Goulding & Big Sean Top 30

Muni Long & Saweetie’s “Baby Boo,” Kx5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 & Hayla’s “Escape” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio