Addy Kate Davis Looks Gorgeous In New Bikini Pictures, Scores Massive Engagement On Instagram

Social media star Addy Kate Davis routinely scores solid engagement for her Instagram posts. Her latest post, however, has greatly eclipsed that typical standard.

Posted over the weekend, the three-picture gallery has already amassed over 71K likes and 220 comments on the platform. The post has also driven overall interest in the influencer, with her follower count spiking by several thousand on Sunday alone.

Her follower count now stands at over 104K.

Granted, it takes only a quick look at the gallery to see why it is resonating. Rocking a Blackbough Swim bikini, Addy looks stunningly beautiful in each of the three shots.

An embed of the high-impact bikini gallery follows. Other recent Addy Kate Instagram posts also follow: