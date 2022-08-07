in Music News

OneRepublic, Joji Songs Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat, Drake Singles Enter Top 20

“I Ain’t Worried,” “Glimpse Of Us,” “Vegas,” and “Massive” rise on the pop chart.

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried | Video screenshot | UMG/IGA/Paramount

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” and Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both buzzy tracks officially enter the Top 15.

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Drake’s “Massive” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,657 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “I Ain’t Worried” jumps five spots to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,979 plays.

Up one spot, “Glimpse Of Us” earns #15 with 6,064 spins (+755).

A four-place rise concurrently brings “Vegas” to #17; the Doja Cat single posted a tracking period play count of 5,340 (+1,350).

Credited with 3,805 spins (+407), “Massive” rises two spots to #20.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

