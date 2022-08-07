OneRepublic, Joji Songs Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat, Drake Singles Enter Top 20

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” and Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both buzzy tracks officially enter the Top 15.

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Drake’s “Massive” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,657 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “I Ain’t Worried” jumps five spots to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,979 plays.

Up one spot, “Glimpse Of Us” earns #15 with 6,064 spins (+755).

A four-place rise concurrently brings “Vegas” to #17; the Doja Cat single posted a tracking period play count of 5,340 (+1,350).

Credited with 3,805 spins (+407), “Massive” rises two spots to #20.