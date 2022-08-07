Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

For the first time in nearly 13 years, a Beyoncé solo single holds a place in the Top 10 at pop radio.

“BREAK MY SOUL,” the song at the center of the achievement, rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The lead “RENAISSANCE” single received ~9,727 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 759.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

It, moreover, ranks as the first solo Beyoncé release since her “Sweet Dreams” entered the Top 10 in October 2009 and exited the region in December of the same year.

That hit ultimately peaked at #5 on the Mediabase pop chart.