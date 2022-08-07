in Music News

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

It’s Beyoncé’s first solo pop radio Top 10 since 2009.

Break My Soul - lyric video screenshot | Columbia

For the first time in nearly 13 years, a Beyoncé solo single holds a place in the Top 10 at pop radio.

“BREAK MY SOUL,” the song at the center of the achievement, rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The lead “RENAISSANCE” single received ~9,727 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 759.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

It, moreover, ranks as the first solo Beyoncé release since her “Sweet Dreams” entered the Top 10 in October 2009 and exited the region in December of the same year.

That hit ultimately peaked at #5 on the Mediabase pop chart.

beyoncebreak my soul

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Officially Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio