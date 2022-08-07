in Music News

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Officially Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Sunroof” also ranks as the top airplay gainer.

Powered by the week’s greatest airplay gain, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” advances into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” also enjoys a big gain into the Top 5.

Played ~16,355 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “Sunroof” rises two spots to #4. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a massive 2,254 spins, marking the format’s greatest gain.

Up three places, “Running Up That Hill” earns #5 on the strength of its ~13,519 spins (+1,619). It ranks as the pop format’s #4 airplay gainer for the tracking period.

