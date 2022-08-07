Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” extends its reign as the top song at hot adult contemporary radio.
Played ~6,446 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, the breakthrough hit enjoys a second week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 10 plays.
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” stays in the #3 spot.
Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” rises two spots to #4, and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” slides one spot to #5 (but, despite its longevity, actually enjoys an airplay gain this week).
