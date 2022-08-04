in TV News

Tatiana Maslany Scheduled To Support “She-Hulk” On August 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Emmy-winning actress will appear on next Thursday’s episode.

Tatiana Maslany on Colbert | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Ahead of the show’s August 18 Disney+ launch, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” star Tatiana Maslany will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

CBS confirms Maslany for the Thursday, August 11 edition of TV’s most-watched late-night show.

Maslany’s interview will follow host Stephen Colbert’s chat with Karine Jean-Pierre. The episode will also feature a visit from Joe Walsh, who will be sitting in with Stay Human as part of a week-long residency.

Other upcoming “Colbert” lineups follow:

August 4: James Taylor, Colman Domingo, resident James Taylor
August 8: Mindy Kaling, Chris Murphy, resident Joe Walsh
August 9: Ben Stiller, D’Arcy Carden, resident Joe Walsh
August 10: Kieran Culkin, musical guest Run The Jewels, resident Joe Walsh

