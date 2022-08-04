Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosting “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on August 11; Demi Lovato Set For August 16-18

As “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” heads into the middle of August, it will feature some high-profile guest co-hosts.

Megan will appear as co-host on August 11, joining Fallon to deliver the monologue and help interview guests.

Demi Lovato will then participate in a three-night “Tonight Show” takeover between August 16-18. On each episode, Lovato will appear as co-host, special guest, and musical performer.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” guests include Idris Elba (August 8), Aubrey Plaza (August 8), Lauren Spencer-Smith (August 8), Kate McKinnon (August 9), Lili Reinhart (August 9), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (August 9), Jon Pardi (August 9), Madonna (August 10), and Elvis Costello (August 10).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.