Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosting “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on August 11; Demi Lovato Set For August 16-18

NBC confirmed new “Tonight Show” co-hosts.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” heads into the middle of August, it will feature some high-profile guest co-hosts.

Megan will appear as co-host on August 11, joining Fallon to deliver the monologue and help interview guests.

Demi Lovato will then participate in a three-night “Tonight Show” takeover between August 16-18. On each episode, Lovato will appear as co-host, special guest, and musical performer.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” guests include Idris Elba (August 8), Aubrey Plaza (August 8), Lauren Spencer-Smith (August 8), Kate McKinnon (August 9), Lili Reinhart (August 9), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (August 9), Jon Pardi (August 9), Madonna (August 10), and Elvis Costello (August 10).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

