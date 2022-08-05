“Stranger Things” Star Natalia Dyer Confirmed For August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” With Co-Host Megan Thee Stallion

A “Stranger Things” cast member has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” each week (of production) since the end of June. The streak will continue this coming week.
NBC just announced that actress Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy on the Netflix phenomenon, will appear on the August 11 episode.
She joins previously confirmed guest Megan Thee Stallion, who will be guest co-hosting the broadcast.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Thursday, August 4: Guests include Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Saucy Santana. Show #1694
Friday, August 5: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. (OAD 7/19/22)
Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695
Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696
Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697
Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host) and Natalia Dyer. Show #1698
Friday, August 12: TBD re-run
Monday, August 15: TBD
Tuesday, August 16: Demi Lovato takeover
Wednesday, August 17: Demi Lovato takeover
Thursday, August 18: Demi Lovato takeover
