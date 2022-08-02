in Music News

Jax Reaches Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Victoria’s Secret” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100

“Victoria’s Secret” enjoyed a mammoth sales week.

Jax - Victoria's Secret cover | Atlantic Records

Many songs — especially those driven by strong sales numbers — tend to fall in their second weeks on the charts.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” bucked that trend, gaining in activity while earning the artist a new peak on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The buzzy song arrives at #10 on this week’s edition of the Bubbling Under Hot 100, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

Sales, as noted, played a sizable role in the song’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 debut. “Victoria’s Secret” notably flies to #5 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Thanks to interest in the track, Jax soars to a new career high of #4 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

jaxvictoria's secret

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Sophie Mudd Shows Off Killer Body, Looks Gorgeous In New Skims Video In Instagram