Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Scheduled To Appear On August 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a performance by Jon Pardi.

Lili Reinhart on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Actresses Lili Reinhart and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will each be appearing on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the two as interview guests for the August 9 “Tonight Show” broadcast. The episode will also feature a performance by Jon Pardi.

Who else can you expect to see on the flagship NBC talk show? The network’s latest official lineup follows:

Tuesday, August 2: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. Show #1692

Wednesday, August 3: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and comedian Katherine Blanford. Show #1693

Thursday, August 4: Guests include Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Saucy Santana. Show #1694

Friday, August 5: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. (OAD 7/19/22)

Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695

Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696

