in Hot On Social

Sophie Mudd Shows Off Killer Body, Looks Gorgeous In New Skims Video In Instagram

The popular model-influencer looks incredible in the new video.

Sophie Mudd looks amazing in new Instagram video | Screenshot via Instagram @sophiemudd

Many would argue that Sophie Mudd is one of the best-looking social media influencers. Those who would disagree, clearly, have not seen posts like her Monday Instagram video.

The short video advertisement finds Sophie looking beautiful while wearing SKIMS. The one-piece, notably, offers a flattering look at the model’s famously voluptuous figure.

The post had amassed over 120K likes in twelve hours, marking a strong engagement performance even for a woman who routinely attracts big like counts for her content. The comment count, currently at over 1100, is also incredibly impressive.

An embed of the new video follows, as do some other recent posts.

Sophie mudd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lauren Spencer-Smith Scheduled To Perform “Narcissist” On August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jax Reaches Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Victoria’s Secret” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100