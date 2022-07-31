Songs By Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, OneRepublic, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta Officially Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

Three songs formally enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” one such song, rises five spots to #17. The collaboration garnered 5,121 spins during the July 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a healthy 1,125 plays.
Up nine spots, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” claims #18 on the listing. The song, which is the band’s buzziest hit in years, posted a tracking period play count of 4,678. The figure boasts a week-over-week spin gain of 1,776.
Played 4,170 times (+274), Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY” rises three spots to #20.
