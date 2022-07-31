in Music News

Songs By Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, OneRepublic, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta Officially Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

“Left and Right,” “I Ain’t Worried,” and “DON’T YOU WORRY” secure Top 20 positions.

Jung Kook and Charlie Puth by Matthew Daniel Siskin | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Three songs formally enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” one such song, rises five spots to #17. The collaboration garnered 5,121 spins during the July 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a healthy 1,125 plays.

Up nine spots, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” claims #18 on the listing. The song, which is the band’s buzziest hit in years, posted a tracking period play count of 4,678. The figure boasts a week-over-week spin gain of 1,776.

Played 4,170 times (+274), Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY” rises three spots to #20.

black eyed peasbtscharlie puthdavid guettadon't you worryI ain't worriedjung kookonerepublicshakira

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Halsey, Marshmello & Khalid Songs Reach Top 15

Songs By Doja Cat, Future Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Pitbull & Zac Brown, Yung Gravy Top 30