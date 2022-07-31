Songs By Doja Cat, Future Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Pitbull & Zac Brown, Yung Gravy Top 30

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” continue their gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs formally move into the Top 25.

Up seven places, “Vegas” earns #21 on this week’s listing. The “Elvis” soundtrack single received 3,990 spins during the July 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,426.

Credited with 2,812 spins (+537), “Wait For U” enjoys a six-place rise to #25.

— Pitbull & Zac Brown’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” and Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” concurrently move into the Top 30 this week.

Played 2,013 times (+141), “Can’t Stop Us Now” ascends three spots to #29.

“Betty” concurrently rises eleven places to #30, courtesy of its 1,731 spins (+850).