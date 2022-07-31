in Music News

Songs By Doja Cat, Future Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Pitbull & Zac Brown, Yung Gravy Top 30

“Vegas,” “Wait For U,” “Can’t Stop Us Now,” and “Betty” fly to new highs on the pop chart.

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” continue their gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs formally move into the Top 25.

Up seven places, “Vegas” earns #21 on this week’s listing. The “Elvis” soundtrack single received 3,990 spins during the July 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,426.

Credited with 2,812 spins (+537), “Wait For U” enjoys a six-place rise to #25.

— Pitbull & Zac Brown’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” and Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” concurrently move into the Top 30 this week.

Played 2,013 times (+141), “Can’t Stop Us Now” ascends three spots to #29.

“Betty” concurrently rises eleven places to #30, courtesy of its 1,731 spins (+850).

