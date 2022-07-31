in Music News

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Halsey, Marshmello & Khalid Songs Reach Top 15

“I Like You,” “So Good,” and “Numb” rise on the pop chart.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” makes another upward move on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially entering the Top 10.

Played 10,253 times during the July 24-30 tracking period, the collaboration rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 631.

— As “I Like You” goes Top 10, songs by Halsey and Marshmello & Khalid secure Top 15 rankings.

Up two places, Halsey’s “So Good” earns #14 on this week’s chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 6,229 (+332).

Credited with 5,387 spins (+841), Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” ascends four places to #15.

