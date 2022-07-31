Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Spends 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Rhythmic

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” may cede its hot adult contemporary radio throne this week, but it still ranks as the #1 song at two major radio formats.

In addition to extending its reign atop the Mediabase pop chart to five weeks, the megahit jumps to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

— “About Damn Time” stays atop the pop chart thanks to the ~18,859 spins it received during the July 24-30 tracking period. The count falls 234 plays shy of last week’s figure but keeps “About Damn Time” in the leadership position.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #2, while his follow-up “Late Night Talking” rises two spots to #3.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” stays at #4, and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops two places to #5.

— A spin count of ~5,902 meanwhile sends “About Damn Time” up three spots to #1 on the rhythmic chart (+642).

“First Class” holds at #2, as Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” slides two places to #3. Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” drops one spot to #4, as Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” stays at #5.