MANESKIN’s “SUPERMODEL” Remains #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“SUPERMODEL” spends a second week atop the listing.

MANESKIN - Supermodel video screenshot | Epic/SME

Måneskin’s “SUPERMODEL” remains a convincing #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,540 times during the July 24-30 tracking period, “SUPERMODEL” secures a second week at #1 on the listing. The spin count trails last week’s count by 4 plays but keeps the song more than 450 plays ahead of the competition.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones,” which rises one spot to #2, received 2,086 spins (-31).

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” falls one spot to #3, as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” ascends one place to #4. Giovannie & The Hired Guns’ “Ramon Ayala” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #6 to #5.

