Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, soaring from #5 last week to #1 this week.

The song takes over the throne from Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait.”

In addition to leading for chart points, “Best Thing” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 24-30 tracking period. The McCreery tune, however, remains the leader for audience impressions.

“Damn Strait” takes #2 on the overall chart, with Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” sliding one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay. Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” holds at #4.