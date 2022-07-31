in Music News

Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Best Thing Since Backroads” earns the top spot on this week’s country radio chart.

Jake Owen - Best Thing Since Backroads | Video screenshot | Big Loud

Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, soaring from #5 last week to #1 this week.

The song takes over the throne from Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait.”

In addition to leading for chart points, “Best Thing” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 24-30 tracking period. The McCreery tune, however, remains the leader for audience impressions.

“Damn Strait” takes #2 on the overall chart, with Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” sliding one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay. Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” holds at #4.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

