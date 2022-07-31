in Music News

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Beihold’s breakthrough is officially a #1 hit.

Over the past few months, Em Beihold’s breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug” has been enjoying an impressive run at radio.

This week, that run takes the song to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

“Numb Little Bug” received ~6,434 tracking period spins at the format during the July 24-30 tracking period, fueling a one-place gain to #1. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 364.

“Numb Little Bug” seizes the throne from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which falls to #2 this week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” keeps the #4 spot. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

