Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Over the past few months, Em Beihold’s breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug” has been enjoying an impressive run at radio.

This week, that run takes the song to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

“Numb Little Bug” received ~6,434 tracking period spins at the format during the July 24-30 tracking period, fueling a one-place gain to #1. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 364.

“Numb Little Bug” seizes the throne from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which falls to #2 this week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” keeps the #4 spot. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.