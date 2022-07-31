in Music News

Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Demi Lovato’s “SUBSTANCE” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“2 Be Loved” and “SUBSTANCE” are gaining traction at the pop format.

Lizzo - Special | Atlantic Records

As “About Damn Time” continues its reign at #1, Lizzo’s follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” officially secures a Top 50 ranking at pop radio.

Demi Lovato’s “SUBSTANCE” also moves into the Top 50 this week.

Played 731 times during the July 24-30 tracking period (+518), “2 Be Loved” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #56 last week.

“SUBSTANCE” concurrently rises seven places to #48. The Demi Lovato single received 348 spins during the official tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 133.

As previously reported, “About Damn Time” is celebrating a 5th week at #1.

