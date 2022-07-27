in TV News

Cara Delevingne, Neil Patrick Harris Chat, Play Catchphrase On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Delevingne and NPH are the guests on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1689 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Neil Patrick Harris, actress Cara Delevingne, and host Jimmy Fallon play Charades on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As “Only Murders In The Building” airs on Hulu and “Uncoupled” marches toward its Netflix launch, respective stars Cara Delevingne and Neil Patrick Harris appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Delevingne and NPH both take part in in-studio interviews during Wednesday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show. They also join Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a game of Charades.

In addition to the aforementioned two celebrities, the episode features an appearance by Bruce The Robot.

Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Fallon” will launch on the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Neil Patrick Harris, actress Cara Delevingne, and host Jimmy Fallon play Charades on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Neil Patrick Harris, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Cara Delevingne play Charades on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Neil Patrick Harris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Neil Patrick Harris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Bruce The Robot during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cara Delevingne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1689 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cara Delevingne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

