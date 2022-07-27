Cara Delevingne, Neil Patrick Harris Chat, Play Catchphrase On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

As “Only Murders In The Building” airs on Hulu and “Uncoupled” marches toward its Netflix launch, respective stars Cara Delevingne and Neil Patrick Harris appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Delevingne and NPH both take part in in-studio interviews during Wednesday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show. They also join Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for a game of Charades.

In addition to the aforementioned two celebrities, the episode features an appearance by Bruce The Robot.

Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Fallon” will launch on the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows.