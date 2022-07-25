Billboard Hot 100: Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Becomes #1 Song In America

In conjunction with the release of her new album “Special,” Lizzo’s hit single “About Damn Time” rises to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, a strong performer in the radio, sales, and streaming metrics that determine Hot 100 placement, follows “Truth Hurts” as the artist’s second career #1.

Up one place from last week, it takes over the “biggest song in America” label from Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

The Styles tune drops to #2 this week, as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises one place to a new high of #3.

Jack Harlow’s “FIRST CLASS” drops a spot to #4, and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” holds at #5.