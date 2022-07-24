in Music News

“Easy Lover,” “Stay With Me,” “Want Want,” “Following The Sun” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Four singles make their way into pop radio’s Top 50.

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover video screenshot | Interscope

Based on the airplay they earned during the July 17-23 tracking period, Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean),” Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell’s “Stay With Me,” Maggie Rogers’ “Want Want,” and SUPER-Hi & Neeka’s “Following The Sun” secure Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 709 times during the tracking period (+609), “Easy Lover” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #69 last week.

Up seven spots, “Stay With Me” grabs #47 with 504 spins (+278).

A play count of 323 (+24) lifts “Want Want” three spots to #49.

Credited with 310 spins (+7), “Following The Sun” advances one place to #50.

big seancalvin harriseasy loverellie gouldingfollowing the sunhalseyjustin timberlakemaggie rogersneekapharrellstay with mesuper-hiwant want

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio