“Easy Lover,” “Stay With Me,” “Want Want,” “Following The Sun” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on the airplay they earned during the July 17-23 tracking period, Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean),” Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell’s “Stay With Me,” Maggie Rogers’ “Want Want,” and SUPER-Hi & Neeka’s “Following The Sun” secure Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 709 times during the tracking period (+609), “Easy Lover” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #69 last week.

Up seven spots, “Stay With Me” grabs #47 with 504 spins (+278).

A play count of 323 (+24) lifts “Want Want” three spots to #49.

Credited with 310 spins (+7), “Following The Sun” advances one place to #50.