OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Unquestionably OneRepublic’s buzziest song in a while, “I Ain’t Worried” continues to gain traction at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “I Ain’t Worried” reigns as the format’s most added song for a second consecutive week.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” follows in second on the Mediabase add board with 18 pickups, while an add count of 15 positions Shinedown’s “Daylight” in third.

Halsey’s “So Good” takes fourth place with 9 adds. Each picked up by 8 stations, Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” and Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me (featuring Teddy Swims)” (7 adds, 7th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).