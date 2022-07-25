in Music News

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Ain’t Worried” continues to attract attention from radio programmers.

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried | Video screenshot | UMG/IGA/Paramount

Unquestionably OneRepublic’s buzziest song in a while, “I Ain’t Worried” continues to gain traction at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by another 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “I Ain’t Worried” reigns as the format’s most added song for a second consecutive week.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” follows in second on the Mediabase add board with 18 pickups, while an add count of 15 positions Shinedown’s “Daylight” in third.

Halsey’s “So Good” takes fourth place with 9 adds. Each picked up by 8 stations, Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” and Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me (featuring Teddy Swims)” (7 adds, 7th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).

andy grammerbeyoncebig seanbtscharlie puthellie gouldinghalseyI ain't worriedimagine dragonsjojijung kookmeghan trainormorgan wallenonerepublicr3habshinedownteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Becomes #1 Song In America

Death Cab For Cutie Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)