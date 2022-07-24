Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Morgan Wallen and Harry Styles score debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Wallen cracks the Top 40 with his country crossover “Wasted On You.” Styles, who already has a pair of active Top 5 singles in “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking,” joins the chart with “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.”
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Wasted On You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Morgan Wallen single received 1,104 spins during the July 17-23 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 542.
Up one place, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” joins the chart at #40. The “Harry’s House” song received 1,059 spins (+96).
