Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left And Right,” Drake’s “Massive” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; OneRepublic, Doja Cat Songs Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart movers include Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” Drake’s “Massive,” OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”

The former two officially make the Top 25, while the latter two enter the Top 30.

Played 3,996 times during the July 17-23 tracking period, “Left and Right” rises four spots to #22. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,094.

Up two places, “Massive” takes #25 with 3,196 spins (+316).

The recipient of 2,902 spins (+1,318), “I Ain’t Worried” ascends five places to #27.

“Vegas,” which received 2,564 spins (+1,242), concurrently rises seven spots to #28.