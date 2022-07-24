in Music News

Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

The two songs make their way into pop radio’s Top 20.

Joji - Glimpse Of Us YouTube audio cover (88rising)

Joji’s breakthrough radio hit “Glimpse Of Us” and Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” continue their impressive climbs up the Mediabase pop radio chart. Both songs formally reach the Top 20 on this week’s listing.

Played 4,662 times during the July 17-23 tracking period, “Glimpse Of Us” jumps four spots to #18 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,148.

Up two places, “Numb” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 4,546 (+1,003).

With their respective airplay increases, the two songs rank among this week’s top gainers. “Glimpse Of Us” represents the sixth-greatest gainer, and “Numb” is the eighth.

glimpse of usjojikhalidmarshmellonumb

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left And Right,” Drake’s “Massive” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; OneRepublic, Doja Cat Songs Top 30