Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

Joji’s breakthrough radio hit “Glimpse Of Us” and Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” continue their impressive climbs up the Mediabase pop radio chart. Both songs formally reach the Top 20 on this week’s listing.

Played 4,662 times during the July 17-23 tracking period, “Glimpse Of Us” jumps four spots to #18 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,148.

Up two places, “Numb” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 4,546 (+1,003).

With their respective airplay increases, the two songs rank among this week’s top gainers. “Glimpse Of Us” represents the sixth-greatest gainer, and “Numb” is the eighth.