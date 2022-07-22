in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“The Last Goodbye” jumps to #1 on the iTunes album chart.

ODESZA - The Last Goodbye YouTube audio cover | Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune

ODESZA’s new “The Last Goodbye” is receiving an enthusiastic greeting from music fans.

The song rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart shortly after its release. It retains the chart’s top spot as of press time at 1:50AM ET early Friday.

Jack White’s “Entering Heaven Alive,” another new release, follows at #2 on the chart.

Lizzo’s “Special” occupies the chart’s #3 position, while ZZ Top’s newly released “RAW” is #4.

The #5 belongs to Chapel Hart, whose “The Girls Are Back In Town” holds the impressive ranking.

As is always the case with new music Fridays, the chart landscape could change significantly in the coming hours.

