Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne Booked For July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cara Delevingne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 3, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

In support of their respective streaming TV series, Neil Patrick Harris and Cara Delevingne will appear on the July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Billed as the episode’s lead guest, NPH will appear on behalf of the new Netflix series “Uncoupled.” The show launches on Friday, July 29.

Supporting Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building,” Delevingne will also appear for an interview on the episode.

No musical or stand-up guest has yet been announced for the broadcast; a complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Wednesday, July 20: Guests include Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland and musical guest Denzel Curry. Show #1685

Thursday, July 21: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1686

Friday, July 22: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, comedian Samantha Ruddy and special guest announcer Mark Normand. (OAD 6/29/22)

Monday, July 25: Guests include Kevin Hart, Joseph Quinn and musical guest Toro y Moi. Show #1687

Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688

Wednesday, July 27: Guests include Neil Patrick Harris and Cara Delevingne. Show #1689

