Maren Morris Scheduled To Chat, Perform “Background Music” On July 27 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Ahead of her show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Maren Morris will pay a visit to the very nearby “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, Morris will be an interview and musical guest on the July 27 episode. The song selection for her performance is tentatively set as “Background Music.”

Beyond guest 8G Band resident Art Cruz, Morris is the only celebrity visitor currently confirmed for the episode. Another interview guest may, however, be announced at a later date. For now, here are the lineups for upcoming “Late Night” broadcasts:

Wednesday, July 20: Guests Katie Holmes (Alone Together), and Joe Pera (Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour and Fall Everywhere Else Tour). Andrew Marshall sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1319.

Thursday, July 21: Guests Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea (Nope). Andrew Marshall sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1320.

Friday, July 22: Guests Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Kesha (Conjuring Kesha) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks). Jonathan Ulman sits in the with 8G Band. (OAD 6/28/22)

Monday, July 25: Guests TBA. Art Cruz sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1321.

Tuesday, July 26: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Last Movie Stars), Joel Kim Booster (Loot) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel). Art Cruz sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1322.

Wednesday, July 27: Guest Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris (Album: Humble Quest, Performance: "Background Music." Art Cruz sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1323.