FLETCHER’s “Becky’s So Hot” Rockets Into Top 3 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

To say FLETCHER’s new song “Becky’s So Hot” is having a great launch day would be a considerable understatement.

By Wednesday evening, the buzzy new release had rocketed into the upper reaches of the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It currently sits at #3 as of press time at 9PM ET, trailing only Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

Given her passionate fan support and routine acclaim in the broader pop community, FLETCHER’s new music routinely enjoys opening day buzz. This song’s initial iTunes chart performance nonetheless represents a new high mark for the artist, confirming its special and immediate resonance.

“I wrote ‘Becky’s So Hot’ a couple years ago after I was creeping on my ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram while I was in the studio,” says FLETCHER of the song, which appears on the forthcoming album “Girl Of My Dreams. “I accidentally liked a picture of her wearing a vintage t-shirt of my ex’s, one that I’ve worn before. The complexities of moving on were something I wanted to explore and it felt more interesting to me to write something from the perspective of being in in awe of her; sort of like ‘damn… it kinda stings that she’s so hot, but I can’t even be mad about it because I get it…she’s hot.’”

Representing FLETCHER’s debut full-length release, “Girl Of My Dreams” launches on September 16.