John Krasinski, Rege-Jean Page, Maggie Rogers Listed For July 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the release of “DC’s League Of Super-Pets,” star John Krasinski will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor and director will appear as the lead guest on the July 26 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with “The Gray Man” star Rege-Jean Page.

Later, Maggie Rogers will take the stage to deliver a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, July 19: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. Show #1684

Wednesday, July 20: Guests include Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland and musical guest Denzel Curry. Show #1685

Thursday, July 21: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1686

Friday, July 22: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, comedian Samantha Ruddy and special guest announcer Mark Normand. (OAD 6/29/22)

Monday, July 25: Guests include Kevin Hart and Joseph Quinn. Show #1687

Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688