Ellie Goulding & Big Sean’s “Easy Lover” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” received a solid amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by 35 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Easy Lover” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” ranks as a close second on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 34 pickups.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” a new playlist option for 32 stations, follows as third-most added. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” takes fourth place with 26 adds, while an add count of 23 slots Demi Lovato’s “SUBSTANCE” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” (19 adds, 6th-most), Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (18 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (15 adds, 10th-most).