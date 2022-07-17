Tim McGraw’s “7500 OBO” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

A massive week-over-week airplay gain sends Tim McGraw’s “7500 OBO” to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places, “7500 OBO” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s three-week #1 “Wasted On You.”

In addition to leading in chart points, “7500 OBO” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 10-16 tracking period. It received 8,434 spins, besting last week’s mark by a monstrous 1,734.

It meanwhile takes third place for audience impressions, beneath both Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” and the aforementioned “Wasted On You.”

“Damn Strait” holds at #2 on the overall chart and should cruise to #1 on the next chart.

“Wasted On You” settles for #3, with Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” rising one spot to #4 and Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” dropping a place to #5.