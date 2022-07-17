in Music News

Tim McGraw’s “7500 OBO” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

The country icon returns to the top of the radio chart.

Tim McGraw - 7500 OBO video screenshot | UMG/Big Machine

A massive week-over-week airplay gain sends Tim McGraw’s “7500 OBO” to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places, “7500 OBO” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s three-week #1 “Wasted On You.”

In addition to leading in chart points, “7500 OBO” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 10-16 tracking period. It received 8,434 spins, besting last week’s mark by a monstrous 1,734.

It meanwhile takes third place for audience impressions, beneath both Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” and the aforementioned “Wasted On You.”

“Damn Strait” holds at #2 on the overall chart and should cruise to #1 on the next chart.

“Wasted On You” settles for #3, with Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” rising one spot to #4 and Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” dropping a place to #5.

7500 obodylan scottkane brownmorgan wallenscotty mcreerytim mcgraw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Songs By Morgan Wallen, Aespa, Sia, Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana & Latto Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio