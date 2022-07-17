in Music News

Songs By Morgan Wallen, Aespa, Sia, Yung Gravy, Saucy Santana & Latto Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio

“Wasted On You,” “Life’s Too Short,” “Unstoppable,” “Betty,” and “Booty” are on the rise at pop radio.

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” aespa’s “Life’s Too Short,” Sia’s “Unstoppable,” Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money),” and Saucy Santana’s “Booty (featuring Latto)” are all gaining traction at pop radio. The five songs officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio this week.

Played 562 times during the July 10-16 tracking period (+350), “Wasted On You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #56 last week.

Up eleven places, “Life’s Too Short” earns #46 with 506 spins (+321).

Credited with 398 plays (+97), the revived “Unstoppable” ascends four places to #47.

A spin count of 328 (+221) concurrently brings “Betty” up nineteen spots to #48.

The recipient of 310 plays (+97), “Booty” rises five spots to #50.

