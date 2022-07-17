in Music News

Songs By OneRepublic, Doja Cat, Stephen Sanchez Officially Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s pop chart.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “I Ain’t Worried” makes this week’s Top 40 at #32. The song received 1,584 spins during the July 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 606.

Up thirteen places, “Vegas” makes its chart debut at #35. The “Elvis” soundtrack single received 1,322 tracking period plays (+912).

Credited with 985 spins (+239), “Until I Found You” rises three spots to #40 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.

