Songs By OneRepublic, Doja Cat, Stephen Sanchez Officially Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “I Ain’t Worried” makes this week’s Top 40 at #32. The song received 1,584 spins during the July 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 606.
Up thirteen places, “Vegas” makes its chart debut at #35. The “Elvis” soundtrack single received 1,322 tracking period plays (+912).
Credited with 985 spins (+239), “Until I Found You” rises three spots to #40 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.
